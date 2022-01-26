Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Unifi worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unifi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Unifi by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Unifi by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unifi by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

