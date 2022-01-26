Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNPRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nord/LB cut Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

