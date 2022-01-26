United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,873. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.07. The company has a market cap of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

