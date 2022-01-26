UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12,291.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $456.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

