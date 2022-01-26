Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays cut their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.63.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.