US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 12,980.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

