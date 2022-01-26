US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

