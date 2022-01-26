US Bancorp DE Has $2.71 Million Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,464 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $30.03.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

