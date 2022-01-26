US Bancorp DE Purchases 11,036 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 339,038 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

