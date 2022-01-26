US Bancorp DE Purchases 179 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.04.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

