US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,371,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.