Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

