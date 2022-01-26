VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

