Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VFMO opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.