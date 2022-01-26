VeChain (VET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $309.25 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $309.25 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008296 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

