Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Achieves $882,143.62

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $882,143.62 and $496.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,997.00 or 0.99931649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00084867 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00248564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00168971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00337880 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

