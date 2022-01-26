Velo (VELO) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Velo has a market capitalization of $57.86 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.05 or 0.06681947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.08 or 0.99830336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

