Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.44 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.24 or 0.00021625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $98.44 million and $9.96 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,115.78 or 0.99982370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00090311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031741 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.61 or 0.00444911 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.