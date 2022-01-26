Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,048. Veritex has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veritex stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

