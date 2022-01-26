Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VBTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,048. Veritex has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
