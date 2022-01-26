Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

VZ stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. 957,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,041,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

