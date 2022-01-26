Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. 1,877,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

