Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $227.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average is $198.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $241.98. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

