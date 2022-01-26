Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 484,721 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $5.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBOT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

