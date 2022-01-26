Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,389 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

