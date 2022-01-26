Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJG opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

