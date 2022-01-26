Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

