Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 21,866 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 285.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,854,000 after buying an additional 182,071 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

LPL Financial stock opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day moving average is $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.88 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.