Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

SPCE opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 108.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

