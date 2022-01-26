Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Raises Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by 108.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $42.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of VRTS opened at $252.05 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $200.94 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

