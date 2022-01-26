Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:VIST opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $175.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

