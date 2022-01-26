Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 24,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 484,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

COCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.