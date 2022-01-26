Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 24,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 484,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
COCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
