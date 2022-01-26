Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $15,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 61.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $663.02 million, a P/E ratio of 137.08 and a beta of -0.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

