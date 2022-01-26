Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).

LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 124.22 ($1.68). The stock had a trading volume of 81,396,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,370,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.75 billion and a PE ratio of -248.44.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

