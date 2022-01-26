WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.49

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.