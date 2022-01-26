Warburg Research Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €16.50 ($18.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. S&T has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($27.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.53.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

