Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

