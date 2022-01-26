WealthShield Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VIG traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.86. 42,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,785. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

