WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 105,188 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,188 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,463 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

