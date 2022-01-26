WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

