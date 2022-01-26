Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.51 on Monday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

