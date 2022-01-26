Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $50.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

