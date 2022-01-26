Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by 63.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

