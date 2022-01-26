WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

WesBanco stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in WesBanco by 104.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

