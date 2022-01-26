Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 79.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE WES opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

