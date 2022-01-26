Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.
WNEB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.42.
In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818 in the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
