Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

WNEB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818 in the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

