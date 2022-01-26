WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 48.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in WEX by 16.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in WEX by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

