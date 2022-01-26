WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,065.29 ($27.86).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.82) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.41) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.49) to GBX 1,737 ($23.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,693 ($22.84) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($27.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,483.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,579.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.52), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($670,302.10). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,672.96).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

