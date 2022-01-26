Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $75,056,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

