Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY22 guidance to $27.00-27.00 EPS.
NYSE:WHR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.65. 1,680,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
