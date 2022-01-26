Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY22 guidance to $27.00-27.00 EPS.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.65. 1,680,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.