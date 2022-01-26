Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.00-27.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% (implying $23.08-23.30 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.69 billion.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $207.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.